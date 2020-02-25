THE YOUTUBER KURT0411 HAS BEEN BANNED FOR LIFE BY FIFA AND ALL ELECTRONIC ARTS GAMES

Pro Player and YouTuber Kurt ‘Kurt0411’ Fenech has been banned for life by FIFA and all Electronic Arts games and services for repeatedly violating the rules of conduct, in what appears to be one of the most severe punishments ever inflicted by a large publisher to a known name.

YouTuber had become quite well known for its aggressive nature and has repeatedly publicly threatened the publisher and other players. In November, Kurt was banned for insulting other participants and members of the company during the EA Sports FIFA Global Series tournament, despite this the player continued with his harassing conduct, convincing others to act in the same way, so as to foment a revolt towards Electronic Arts.

In the following months Kurt0411 has not shown any repentance and indeed has continued with his actions even in recent weeks, hence the decision of Electronic Arts to permanently suspend it from FIFA 20 and from all the other online games and services of the company, including EA Access. Kurt Fenech will therefore not be able to participate in other FIFA tournaments and will no longer be able to produce content for his channel. What do you think of this disciplinary measure adopted by the company towards the FIFA YouTuber and Pro Player?