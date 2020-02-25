THE PLAYSTATION COMMUNITY ASKS SONY FOR NEWS ON PS5 AFTER THE REVEAL OF XBOX SERIES X

Yesterday Microsoft announced the official technical characteristics of the Xbox Series X with a post on the Xbox Wire, a strategy criticized by some analysts such as Daniel Ahmad but which apparently seems to be paying off, so much so that the Xbox Series X has jumped on top of the trends social media in a few hours.

On the other hand, everything is silent as far as Sony is concerned, with the Japanese company continuing to remain silent pending an official presentation of the new console apparently scheduled for spring. The members of Subreddit PS5 went wild asking loudly for news on PlayStation 5 and launching the hashtag ” State of Patience ” to make people understand their discontent regarding the company’s communication strategy.

There are those who ask Sony to reveal the technical specifications of PlayStation 5, who the launch date and the price and who still would like clarity on the backward compatibility of the new console, to understand if this will be equipped with a functionality similar to Smart Delivery and program better buying games for the next few months.

We do not know if the community’s appeal will bear fruit, at the moment Sony continues to maintain confidentiality on PS5 and on the activities scheduled for 2020, the Japanese giant will not participate in numerous events including PAX East of Boston, GDC of San Francisco and E3 in Los Angeles, so it remains to be understood what the PlayStation 5 announcement will be.