THE HARRY POTTER RPG ON MINECRAFT IS NOW AVAILABLE. LET’S SEE WHAT IT’S ABOUT

Already last month we had told you about the Harry Potter RPG inside Minecraft. It is a mod thanks to which players could visit the famous Hogwarts school of magic, and even attend lessons. Work on the game has continued and is now available for download.

It’s an amazing job, which includes missions and puzzles that players will have to complete, both alone and with friends. And in addition to the Hogwarts School, the game also includes Diagon Alley, which players can explore for rewards and various items, so it will be possible to visit different iconic locations from the world of Harry Potter, and who knows if new ones will be added in future.

As said, in addition to a simple “tourist” experience, it is a real game, with lots of spells, missions and so on, which the developers have been working on for two years.

Of course, since it is an alpha version at the moment, it is plausible that it contains several bugs and various glitches, but in any case especially if you are a fan of Harry Potter and Minecraft, it is a mod that can definitely be worth trying.

To do this, we refer you to the official website of the mod.

What do you think? In the meantime, always talking about various creations and mods, have you taken a look at Metroid Fusion recreated in Minecraft?