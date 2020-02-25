THE GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT UPDATE HAS BEEN POSTPONED: IMMERSIVE MODE ARRIVES IN SPRING

Bad news for those waiting for the arrival of the new update of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which will add the Immersive Mod and the new Engineer class. The update was scheduled for the end of February, but Ubisoft announced its postponement through a post on his blog.

The new release date is scheduled for this spring, although there is no specific day set for the release. In any case, the developers have promised to reveal further details on the new mode and the new class, in a new blog post scheduled for March 5th.

“Our goal with the new Immersive Mode is to offer a significant update to the game, using your feedback as a basis. Immersive Mode is built on the results of the surveys, your observations collected by our Community Managers, and the phases of intensive testing. We are creating an experience that will change the way you play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, “ reads the post, which then continues:

“The complexity of integrating this new modality has proved to be a challenge, and we want to be sure that the experience will be excellent when it is widespread. ” In short, it still takes some time to finish everything. Along with Immersive Mode, the new Engineer class will also arrive.

