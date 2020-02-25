SOMEONE HAS BEEN RECREATING METROID FUSION IN MINECRAFT … FOR 7 YEARS

Recently, a video has become very popular on the Net in which Samus runs, jumps and shoots as if he were any Metroid Fusion gameplay video until the camera starts to move, to reveal that it is a simulation of the game at the interior of Minecraft.

It is so fluid and well done that it doesn’t seem real, but in reality, it is a project unveiled by a Reddit user, which has been going on for seven years. “This is my attempt to completely recreate Metroid Fusion in the basic version of Minecraft. Currently, the system has a smoothly functioning camera, as well as player physics, sprites and animations in the background. I tried to emulate the original game as much as possible, “ he said in a post last week.

It is not the first time that someone has completed such a project. For example, you may remember the user who created a remake of Pokémon Red recreated on Minecraft. However, the constancy of the user is surprising, and the fact that the challenge presented by Metroid Fusion is at least graphically, much more difficult.

In the meantime, the user continues his work: the game is currently working, and it is possible to use it with the classic WASD controls. What if Nintendo were to alter and force it to remove it? “It’s okay anyway. I’m just doing it for fun,” said the author.

