SAMURAI SHODOWN FOR NINTENDO SWITCH AVAILABLE FROM TODAY IN EUROPE

Starting today, Samurai Shodown for Nintendo Switch is available in Europe: after making its debut on PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, the SNK fighting game now also arrives on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

Since its creation in 1993, the Samurai Shodown series has redefined its genre. 11 years after its last release, it arrives with a brand new addition on Nintendo Switch.

Unparalleled warriors return to Japan in the 1700s

3 completely new characters to the series will join the 13 already present. This latest chapter takes place a year before the events of the original Samurai Shodown game, where tensions are still hot in the land of the Rising Sun

Suspense and intrigue await you

The classic Samurai Shodown concepts like Rage Gauge, Lightning Blade and the super special moves are back! Turn the situation around one step away from your death! A real fighting experience awaits you on Nintendo Switch

Play wherever and whenever you want on Nintendo Switch

It’s easier than ever to fight a friend using the Nintendo Switch tablet mode. Simply pass a Joy-Con and play! Plus, you can fight anywhere in the world using portable mode

With the DLC new characters join the fight

Fan favorites Rimururu, Kubikiri Basara, Kazuki Kazama, and Wan Fu are back! Additionally, Samurai Shodown III’s Hisame Shizumaru will be included as a playable character