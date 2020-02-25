RESPAWN LOSES A CO-FOUNDER: MCCOY LEAVES THE TITANFALL AND APEX LEGENDS STUDIO

Drew McCoy, among the people who helped found Respawn Entertainment, announced that he had left the software house, ending his work experience with the team that over the years has created Titanfall and Apex Legends, among others.

The news was communicated to the public directly from the pages of McCoy’s Twitter account, who shared the following words: ” Today marks the beginning of a new adventure for me. I will cherish the past ten years in my heart in helping to start to Respawn and produce fantastic games with wonderful people. I will especially miss the people – the daily discussions, the successes, the failures, and everything in between. To everyone who has played our titles, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m still not sure where I’m going, but be sure I can’t stay away from video games for long! “.

From the final words, it seems that McCoy is intent on staying in the gaming sector, we will see over time what his next professional stage will be. During his stay in Respawn, the professional held the roles of Lead Producer for Titanfall and Senior producer for Titanfall 2.

In closing, we report that the latest rumors would like Respawn to work on the development of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2.