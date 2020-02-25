POKEMON GO: TWO EVENTS SUSPENDED IN THE LAST WEEK OF FEBRUARY

Niantic Labs has announced that two events of the week of February 24 of Pokemon GO have been suspended: it is the Spotlight Hour and the Mystery Bonus Hour scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, instead, it seems all confirmed as regards the Legendary Hour of Wednesday.

It is difficult to understand what prompted Niantic Labs to make this decision. Certainly, the cancellation is unlikely to be linked to the Coronavirus alarm. No mention has been made, as mentioned, at the Legendary Time (Wednesday event) it is therefore likely that this will be held regularly, however, we are awaiting confirmation or denial.

It seems to be all confirmed for the Pokemon Day 2020 of February 27, this anniversary will involve not only Pokemon Sword and Shield but almost certainly also Pokemon GO, now a fundamental piece of the series, thanks to the overcoming of the billion downloads on iOS and Android.

No other events are planned for February while the calendar of the next month has not yet been announced, what surprises await the Pokemon GO trainers? We will probably find out soon. One of the biggest news concerns the opening of the Master League to all coaches, by popular demand from the community.