POKÉMON GO: MASTER LEAGUE OPENS FOR ALL TRAINERS!

The preseason for the Pokémon Go Battle League is entering its final phase. The Master League is now open to all managers, which means players can now bring their most powerful Pokémon into their games.

This should represent the final rotation in the preseason, as the official launch of the first season will begin (or, at least, should begin) as soon as this event ends.

The Master League will allow you to use any Pokémon, regardless of their CP. For comparison, the Great and Ultra championships had a limit of 1,500 CP and 2,500 CP respectively.

The Master League will last, according to the well-informed, until March 3 before the advent of the new rotation which, in fact, should kick off the first real “competitive” season.

Yet, according to other information, the Mega League is expected to appear again on March 9th.

In our special, however, we have collected some useful tips for participating in the Fights and earning the associated rewards. Check it out if you are a budding coach but with a great desire to excel.