POKEMON DAY 2020: ARMORED MEWTWO RETURNS TO POKEMON GO

Just in time for Pokemon Day, 2020 (scheduled for February 27) Mewtwo Armored returns to the world of Pokemon GO. This particular version of the famous Pokemon made its appearance last summer but only for an extremely limited period, now comes a new opportunity to add it to the Pokedex.

Armored Mewtwo will be available in Pokemon GO from 22:00 (Italian time) on Tuesday 25 February and until the same time on March 2, the Pokemon will have the special move Psicobotta, to catch it is advisable to set up at least a team of six coaches. It is not clear whether Mewtwo Armored will be made available in the Chromatic (Shiny) version for the moment there is no news in this regard.

Recall that Niantic Labs has canceled two Pokemon GO events of the week of February 24 for reasons not better specified, the Pokemon Day, in any case, will be held regularly on the dates indicated. For the Pokemon Day of February 27 Game, Freak will announce a mysterious Pokemon that should soon be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield, we do not know how much this reveal can affect Pokemon GO in the near future, we will find out in the coming weeks.