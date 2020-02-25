Michelle Lewin changes the gym look for jeans about to explode!

Everything she puts on suits her

Michelle Lewin has given us so many style lessons outside the gym that we have lost count, and that some thought that by dedicating themselves professionally to grow their muscles the finesse and style were not going to be present in it. Nothing is further from reality, even simple jeans can be used to change records and leave us with your mouth open!

We are so used to seeing her in the gym and visualizing her routines that when she is outside her natural habitat and away from the leggins and sports shoes, the image that the retina returns to us we like.

Or is it not a sight to see the model with the jeans she has put on? Does anyone remember the last time she was seen this way?

And of course, in each of her appearances away from the weights, what interests Lewin is to show the size of her muscles, show how great she is and make it clear that she not only favors work clothes but any little thing put on!

Did you notice the size of your abs? And how do the jeans fit so much to your figure that they are almost ready to explode?

Michelle knows what she does … at all times!

And that the seams of the pants make efforts but they seem to burst from one moment to another!

There is the grace of leaving sports clothes parked and dressing casually, being able to teach everyone who looks at their publications that Michelle is big but not bulky and that everything she has can be achieved by everyone!

And although lately fitness models reproduce with the same ease as mushrooms – Arishna Ayala, Jailyne Ojeda, and the incombustible Sonia Isaza are a good example of this – the difference between Michelle and them is more than evident.

True, the seams of the garments are seen with all of them, but Michelle continues to retain that something more earthly physique that we like so much, to go with jeans or sportswear, it is the least.