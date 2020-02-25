Issa Vegas skirt marks so much that Barcelona suffers with these views!

The presenter knows how to win over her audience

It must be recognized, Issa Vegas has mounted it very well. We did not give a euro for her or her way of conducting the program of the old Yanet García, but apparently not only will the amount have to be increased but we will also have to queue to enjoy its views, Issa Vegas conquers Argentina and the whole world!

If Yanet left to make the Americas and look for new opportunities not available in her land, Argentina has also decided to conquer the rest of the universe. At the moment it has been dropped by several European cities, and in Barcelona, the one in Argentina has got the Spaniards not only know who it is but also what it brings with it.

Because with the excuse of being dressed in one of the colors of the Spanish flag, Vegas has been overcome!

And has taken the opportunity to advertise the odd product…