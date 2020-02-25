IS THE XBOX SERIES X GPU THEORETICALLY MORE POWERFUL THAN AN NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 SUPER?

Microsoft has unveiled the technical features of the Xbox Series X by confirming that the console will manage 12 TeraFLOPS, being approximately twice as powerful as the Xbox One X. According to PCGamer, the GPU will ideally be able to position itself slightly below the NVIDIA GeForce 2080 Ti.

Taking for granted (but not sure) that the 12 TeraFLOPS announced by Microsoft are intended for operations in FP32 (as usually happens in these cases) and evaluating the potential of the RDNA 2 architecture, the Xbox Series X AMD GPU could be considered as specifications above the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super and slightly below the previously mentioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. PCGamer has released the list of currently most powerful GPUs on the market to better clarify the situation:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (Turing TU102) —13.45 TFLOPs

Radeon RX Vega 64 (Vega 10) —12.66 TFLOPs

Xbox Series X (Navi – RDNA 2) —12 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2080 Super (Turing TU104) —11.15 TFLOPs

Radeon RX Vega 56 (Vega 10) —10.54 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2080 (Turing TU104) —10.07 TFLOPs

Radeon RX 5700 XT (Navi 10) —9,754 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2070 Super (Turing TU104) —9.062 TFLOPs

Radeon RX 5700 (Navi 10 XL) —7,949 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2070 (Turing TU106) —7.465 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2060 Super (Turing TU106) —7,181 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2060 (Turing TU106) —6.451 TFLOPs

Based only on TeraFLOPS, the Xbox Series X could exhibit a 20% higher graphics performance than those obtainable with an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT card. The new Microsoft console, as mentioned, will be based on RDNA 2 architecture and will use Ray Tracing Hardware via DirectX, in any case, it is still early to unbalance because the performance could be limited by the desire to optimize consumption and reduce the heat generated. In any case, we reiterate that everything is only theoretically hypothesized and only with the benchmarks in hand can the situation be clearer.