FORTNITE: HERE IS THE IRIS PACKAGE ON PS4 AND THE NEW STORE UPDATE

The Season 2 Fortnite brought many innovations, not only as far as the game itself, but also in terms of style. There are many new skins leaked just after the update, and the entry of Deadpool into Fortnite has certainly made thousands of fans happy.

Just as we are sure they will be happy to hear that the Iris Pack is now available for PS4 users. This is a rather convenient pack, given that at the price of 4.99 euros you can get 600 V-Bucks, which alone would be worth more than the cost of the entire bundle, together with the Iris skin with an additional style, the decorative back Rondor and the Pop Ax collection tool.

And if that’s still not enough, as usual, the new update of the Fortnite store has also arrived, which today sells the Jellie and Nitebeam skins, both at the cost of 1200 V-Bucks, but also Flare and Dark Bomber, two more outfits particularly appreciated by the community. As for the objects instead, we find the picks Thundercrash, Splintered Light, Vivid Ax, and the double blades Scampi.

The gliders for sale are Megabat and Dark Glyph, and the cover on sale today is the colorful Carnaval Flowers. Finally, we also find two ballets: Leapin ‘and C’mere. Will you take advantage of some offers?