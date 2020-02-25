CYBERPUNK 2077 FREE UPDATE ON XBOX SERIES X: HOW SMART DELIVERY WORKS

The new Smart Delivery feature of the Xbox Series X is arousing a lot of interest: Halo Infinite and Cyberpunk 2077 are the first games announced compatible with this option, we explain how it works in detail in this video.

As specified by CD Projekt RED, anyone who purchases Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X version for free as soon as it is available. In other words, starting the game on Xbox Series X this will be automatically updated to the Next-Gen version with graphics optimized for the new platform, all this without having to pay a single extra penny.

At the moment there are two, as mentioned, the games that will support this feature but the list is destined to increase rapidly, it is good to clarify in any case that all the games available on Xbox One (including the Xbox Original and Xbox 360 games, as well as all the titles available on Game Pass ) will run on Xbox Series X, the Smart Delivery option will allow the system to adapt the game according to the reference platform, thus downloading higher-quality assets on Xbox Series X and starting the ” smooth ” version on One S and One X.

This is an interesting novelty for the console market and many hope that Sony can follow the same path taken by Microsoft even if at the moment there are no confirmations on the matter.