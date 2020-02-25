COULD CYBERPUNK 2077 FOR NEXT GEN BE XBOX TIME X EXCLUSIVE?

CD Projekt RED has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on Xbox Series X and will be compatible with Smart Delivery technology: anyone who purchases the Xbox One version will receive the free update to the Next-Gen edition optimized to exploit the potential of the new Microsoft console. And what about PS4 / PS5?

The Polish studio announced Smart Delivery support on the Xbox Series X specifying that ” no player should pay for the games twice “, Microsoft has definitively solved the problem while as we know Sony’s strategy in this regard is still not clear and in fact the CD Projekt announcement only concerns the Next-Gen version for Series X without any mention of PS5.

According to some theories and speculations released by CNN, this may indicate a possible exclusive Xbox Series X thunderstorm regarding the Next-Gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077. It is not excluded that the team could not reveal anything about the edition for the Sony console due to non-disclosure agreements, it is no coincidence that Smart Delivery compatibility for the game was announced only after Microsoft officially confirmed this feature.

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected on September 17 on PS4, PC and Xbox One, as said anyone who purchases the edition for the Microsoft platform will also receive the Next-Gen upgrade for Xbox Series X as soon as available while everything is silent regarding the mode of use on PlayStation 5.