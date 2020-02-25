Clint Eastwood recalls, changes sides and makes it public!

He was tired of always hearing the same

The luck of being Clint Eastwood is that you can make an opinion public one day and the next day says the opposite without disheveled and with a smile, the fortune that he does not care what he thinks of it. If a while ago he became famous for giving his support to some now he takes the microphone and says that he changes sides as simple as life itself!

Entire Hollywood alludes to the actor’s decision and the film industry trembles thinking about the consequences …

He has just finished years of support for the Republican Party of the United States, he has acknowledged his support for Trump on numerous occasions, and he has not even dropped the rings by saying that he approves several of the things the president has done – and continues to do – during Your presidency

But it shows that the actor has grown tired or that the president’s felonies reach such magnitude that Clint has grown tired, has changed sides and has made public his support for billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

He does not like the tweets or the bad words of the president of America towards some groups … and the actor has got fed up, has left the ship and takes his support to the opponents!

The funny thing is that Eastwood has held positions of some political relevance on the Republican side now wants a Democrat to move to the White House, where were his political tendencies and charged for it?

And everything, he says, because he would like Trump to be more gentle … will he believe in miracles or that people can change?

The speech in favor of Republican Mitt Romney in 2012 and public support for Trump in 2016 seem to have remained only in words that were pronounced at that time and whose validity was temporary.

The fate of a few who cannot be judged because their virtues in front of and behind the cameras outweigh their contradictions.