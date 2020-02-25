A MOD ADDS RAY TRACING TO NEED FOR SPEED ​​UNDERGROUND: HERE IS THE RESULT

Time passes, but for fans of arcade racing games it is impossible to stop loving Need for Speed ​​Underground, a game released in 2003, but which has remained in the hearts of fans for its fun gameplay, easy-going style and the ability to customize racing cars from top to bottom.

That’s why some modders are trying to give it a new luster, making some “enhanced” versions of the game, using tools like ReShade. Already a modified version, called Need for Speed ​​Underground Redux was created some time ago, which added high-resolution textures, more details in the reflections and more realistic shadows.

Now the modder Stre1litzia has taken this mod and updated it with a new version of ReShade, even adding ray tracing to the game (to learn more, here is our special on ray tracing ). This is also not new, we have already seen ray tracing in Need for Speed ​​Underground this summer, but the end result that you can see in the video at the top of the news is really good.

In the video, you can see the resolution stuck at 30fps, and the graphics card used is a 3GB GeForce GTX 1060, which supports ray-tracing even if less well than more advanced GPUs, so the result makes even more impressive.

And would you like an official version of Need for Speed Underground ​​, enhanced?