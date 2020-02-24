XENOBLADE CHRONICLES DEFINITIVE EDITION ALSO EVALUATED IN NORTH AMERICA: IS THE EXIT CLOSE?

In recent days Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has been evaluated by the Korean body that deals with classifying video games arriving in the country, recently the same thing happened in the United States, the game has in fact appeared in the ESRB database.

The Entertainment Software Rating Boards rated the game with the T for Teen badge, which is also suitable for teenagers, the ESRB classification also appears on the official American website of the game. Generally, such operations precede the official launch of a few months, so can we expect Nintendo to be ready to announce the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch?

Since the presentation in Nintendo Direct of September 2019 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has completely disappeared from the radar and only in the last few days has the news of the certifications arrived in North America and South Korea, while there is still no certain news on the PEGI rating for Europe.

According to some rumors, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will be released on May 29th, however, this date has not been confirmed by Nintendo at all and for the moment it must, therefore, be considered provisional pending official communications from the company.