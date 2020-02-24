XBOX GAME PASS: NEW GAMES AVAILABLE LATE FEBRUARY

This week the Game Pass is preparing to host many new titles: starting from tomorrow five new games will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass including a large blockbuster such as Kingdom Earns 3 of Square Enix.

From February 20, subscribers can play Ninja Gaiden 2 (originally released on Xbox 360 in 2008) while Kingdom Hearts 3 ( without the Re: Mind DLC ), Two Point Hospital and Wasteland Remastered will be available on February 25. On February 26th Yakuza Zero finally arrives the next day Jackbox Party Pack 3 will close the second month of the year.

Not only new arrivals, the following games will leave the Xbox Game Pass from February 29: Fallout 3 (Xbox 360 and One), Just Cause 4 (Xbox One), Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One), Snake Pass (Xbox One and PC ), The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion (Xbox 360 and Xbox One), Batman Return to Arkham – Arkham City (Xbox One), Batman Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum (Xbox One).

February was a very rich month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, soon we will find out what the month of March will reserve for subscribers to the service, new games should be announced at the beginning of next week, while in the next few days Microsoft could unveil in new Games March 2020 with Gold for Xbox One and Xbox 360.