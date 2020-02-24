WHAT IS THE MOST ANTICIPATED VIDEO GAME OF MARCH 2020 FOR CONSOLES AND PC?

January and February were not particularly rich months of AAA and AA releases, in March the situation improved slightly thanks to the arrival of games like DOOM Eternal, Nioh 2, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX and Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Persona 5 Royal, Bleeding Edge, and Half-Life Alyx, to name a few.

We ask you: what is the most anticipated video game of March 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch? We have selected ten of the most representative … the word is yours!