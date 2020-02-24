WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS ANNOUNCED FOR THE WEST

Square Enix has announced pre-registration for the War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. This strategic RPG for mobile devices has surpassed nine million downloads in Japan and is one of the five most popular games on the App Store.

Fans around the world can pre-register to unlock various rewards and incentives before the game comes out this spring on iOS and Android. War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is an independent gaming experience inspired by Square Enix’s classic strategic RPGs. Set in the universe of Brave Exvius, the action takes place in Ardra, a continent on the brink of a war, in which each nation tries to impose itself on the others. Players will follow the stories of the twin princes Mont and Sterne from Leonis’ reign, who have the power of visions, and Machérie, Horne’s beautiful steel damsel. To move forward, players will have to fight on various battlefields, carefully plan attacks on enemy forces, and summon powerful Esper to change the course of the war.

War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius includes illustrations by Isamu Kamikokuryo, the legendary artist from the Final Fantasy series who worked on Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy XV. The game’s original soundtrack was composed by Noriyasu Agematsu. By reaching certain pre-registration goals, all players will earn rewards, such as in-game items and the Final Fantasy XIV Online Y’shtola character with his Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers suit. This is the complete list of possible rewards:

50,000 registered users: 250 Vision, Gil Snapper (L) x20

100,000 registered users: 250 Vision, NRG Restore (L) x5

150,000 registered users: 250 Vision, Arma Excalibur (UR)

200,000 registered users: 250 Vision, Aquatic Songstress vision card, Siren (UR)

250,000 registered users: 250 Vision, Unit Y’shtola (MR)

300,000 registered users: 1000 Vision

War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will be available as a free download with in-app purchases on iOS and Android devices from this spring. The game will feature lyrics in English, French, German, Spanish, Korean and traditional Chinese, and voices in English and Japanese.