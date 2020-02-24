THE WITCHER 3 HD REWORKED PROJECT 11.0 COMES OUT IN MARCH, A NEW VIDEO HAS BEEN RELEASED

The Modder Halk Hogan has announced the release date of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 11.0, a new version of the famous mod which aims to equip the CD Projekt RED game with very high-resolution textures.

Previous versions have demonstrated the design qualities and version 11.0 should be, according to the author, the final and definitive one. This package includes very high-quality textures for maps, terrain, and details such as rocks, earth, and water, all-consuming less VRAM than the mod versions already published in the past few months. Version 10.0 has improved over 1,000 textures, the update 11.0 will therefore further modify the graphic aspect.

The Witcher 3 has grossed over $ 50 million on Steam from October 2018 to today, the game has returned to the top of the charts thanks to the success of the series The Witcher on Netflix, which has guaranteed CD Projekt RED a very strong boost of sales in all the main international markets.

Last week Saber Interactive published a new patch for The Witcher 3 Switch, which also supports Cross-Platform bailouts between PC and Switch as well as optimizing the technical sector and solving bugs and technical problems reported by the community.