THE NIOH 2 FINAL DEMO FOR PLAYSTATION 4 IS OUT THIS WEEK

Nioh 2 will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO on March 13th, however, the Team Ninja game will enjoy a timed demo, this one available for download this week, so there is little lacking in the debut of the trial version.

Nioh 2 Final Demo can be downloaded from February 28 and will remain available until March 1, after this date, it will no longer be possible to play with the demo version. The created character can be exported to the full game while there is still no certain news regarding the possibility of transferring the saves and unlocking any in-game bonuses.

Surely in the middle of the week, we will know more, Nioh 2 will be released on March 13 exclusively on PlayStation 4, it is one of the most anticipated games of the first half of the year, it is easy to imagine how many players are eager to get their hands on this sequel.

The first Nioh has sold over 2.75 million copies worldwide, recently the Team Ninja has expressed its willingness to devote itself in the future to the development of a new IP for PlayStation 5, not excluding a priori, in any case, the production of Nioh 3, although for the moment, no decisions seem to have been taken yet.