RING FIT ADVENTURE AND CORONAVIRUS: BOOM IN CHINA, IMPORT COPY PRICES RISE

The production of Ring Fit Adventure slowed for Coronavirus and especially in Asia Nintendo will distribute fewer copies to retailers: the Chinese shop owners are taking advantage of the situation to import versions resell at higher prices.

In China especially Ring Fit Adventure is selling very well due to the Coronavirus emergency and those who cannot go to the gym keep fit with the Nintendo Switch app/game. This has led many Chinese retailers to import copies from Europe, the United States and Australia to resell them at higher prices, up to $ 250 each.

As known, the Chinese version of Nintendo Switch distributed by Tencent is able to work with many games distributed in the West, on the contrary, the Chinese games for Switch do not run on PAL and NTSC consoles, this to prevent projects designed for the Chinese public from arriving. also on the western market.

Soon stocks Ring Fit Adventure in short supply even in the West, factories in China have not yet resumed production and many retailers are limiting the number of copies purchased by a single customer to better manage the units in its possession and try to please the more people waiting for further supplies.