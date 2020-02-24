PLAYSTATION PLUS: FREE GAMES MARCH 2020, DATE AND TIME OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT

We are now, we have entered the last week of the month and as usual Sony Interactive Entertainment is preparing to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games of March 2020. The announcement is imminent, that’s when it will arrive.

To find out more, we should wait for the afternoon of Wednesday 26 February, following a well-established habit that sees the announcement of the new PS Plus games set for the last Wednesday of the month at 5.30 pm on the dot. At the moment it is difficult to predict what the free games will be in March 2020, in February Sony gave two PS4 games and a PlayStation VR bonus game … will the company continue on this path?

Some speculate the arrival of productions such as Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (to push the sales of the new Warlords of New York expansion, to be released in early March) or some Electronic Arts games of the likes of Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Mass Effect Andromeda and Battlefield 1 Revolution, recently sold at rather low prices on the PlayStation Store, less than 5 euros in the first two cases. However, these are only hypotheses without confirmation, therefore to be taken with due precautions.

What do you expect from the March 2020 PS Plus lineup? Let us know your expectations and forecasts in the space below dedicated to comments, for our part we postpone the appointment to Wednesday 26 February at 17:30 for the official announcement.