MORTAL KOMBAT 11: DOES TODD MCFARLANE’S SPAWN HAVE A RELEASE DATE?

Over the weekend the comic Todd McFarlane has posted on Twitter the first pictures of the new statue of Spawn available in March 2020. In response to the message also Tweet the official profile of Mortal Kombat that seems to have revealed the release date of DLC featuring the famous character.

” A really fantastic figure? Absolutely! Ready for Mortal Kombat? We will find out next March 8 dear Todd ” this is the text of the message, it is not clear, however, if the date indicated refers to the exit of the statue or precisely to the arrival of Spawn on the roster of Mortal Kombat 11.

The final of the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Competition will also be held on March 8 in Chicago, an event that will see the participation (also) of personalities of the caliber of Todd McFarlane, Keith David, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Ed Boon. The presence of the Canadian cartoonist and entrepreneur does not seem casual at this point and nothing excludes that Spawn may appear in the hours immediately following the end of the tournament.

After Joker in MK11 then the fighting game NetherRealm is preparing to host a new character from the world of comics and always very close to the Mortal Kombat series.