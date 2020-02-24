LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: MINA KIM HOSPITALIZED FOR SUSPECTED INFECTION WITH CORONAVIRUS

The name Mina Kim may not tell you much but it is a prominent figure on the Korean LOL scene, host of numerous events including the LCK League of Legends tournament, one of the biggest Asian events in the game of Riot Games.

From South Korea comes the news of Mina Kim’s hospitalization for suspected contagion from Coronavirus. During the weekend all the games of the LCK league were played behind closed doors but on February 23 Kim still had some fever line, the presenter was therefore removed from the facility and hospitalized in quarantine for precaution.

The announcement was made life by her fellow casters: ” Mina was hospitalized, had a fever and there was a possibility that she might have contracted Coronavirus. We are taking all possible precautions and all those who have come into contact with you were contacted today by the health authorities today (yesterday, ed.). We will soon have news about your state of health, we hope Mina is well, in the meantime we will try to be even more careful. “

It is not clear at the moment how the situation has evolved but the Korean authorities are working to track down all those who came into contact with the girl during the weekend during the League of Legends tournament.