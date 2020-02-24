GTA 6: NEW CLUES, ROCKSTAR GAMES IS LOOKING FOR A TECHNICAL BUILD ENGINEER

A recent job announcement published by Rockstar Games has rekindled the rumors about GTA 6: the company is currently looking for a Technical Build Engineer to work on a project that is not better specified than that but which could be the new episode of Grand Theft Auto.

The candidate must have excellent skills with all the main programming languages ​​and good communication skills, the professional figure required will work closely with the developers and the quality control department to ensure that the game is stable and fully functional already at launch.

It is obviously not sure that the Technical Build Engineer should work on GTA VI and could therefore also deal with other projects, but many believe that the next hit of Rockstar Games is precisely Grand Theft Auto 6, hence the belief that the company is hiring a new workforce to accelerate development.

According to various sources ( including a former Rockstar Games employee ), the next episode of GTA could be announced this year but it certainly will not be released in 2020, many are aiming for a launch set for 2022 presumably on all the main platforms including PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.