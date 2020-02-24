FORTNITE: THE FIRST SKINS AND COVERS OF CARNIVAL 2020 ARE AVAILABLE IN THE SHOP

The Fortnite shop is updated today (Monday 24 February) with the first contents dedicated to Carnival, including the ” Confetti di Carnevale ” coverage as well as a series of skins and objects and emotes.

Also noteworthy is the debut of the Vertex and Mysteria costumes on sale at 2,000 and 1,200 V-Buck respectively, and the Capoeira and Sit Down emotes arrive at the price of 500 and 200 V-Buck respectively. The Confetti Carnevaleschi cover is on sale at 500-Buck instead:

Fortnite shop February 24th

Mysteria (Skin) – 1200 V-Buck

Vertex (Skin) – 2000 V-Buck

Capoeira (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

Sit Down (Emote) – 200 V-Buck

Tucano banner (Banner) – 200 V-Buck

Fennix (Skin) – 1200 V-Buck

Solar Falcon (Skin) – 1200 V-Buck

Brute Gunner (Costume) – 800 V-Buck

Carnival Confetti (Cover) – 500 V-Buck