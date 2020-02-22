Video! Bebe Rexha challenges the Kylie Jenner showing off this!

It always surprises.

The artist Bebe Rexha is not known for being a self-conscious person precisely. With 30 years and an outstanding voice, it is known on top of stardom, with a career that has been on the rise after recent years. Therefore, she takes advantage of her beauty and youth to show off here and there; which probably threatens Kylie Jenner.

She posted a video on her Instagram account where she looks spectacular. Glowing as always, Rexha shows what she looked like in New York fashion week and a little more. The dress is blue and fits perfectly to her body, with small glitters that appear to be tiny diamonds and make her stand out; Surely the feeling of the event. What most caught her attention was her pose, which makes her rearguard stand out, even more, this perhaps puts it at the height of Kylie or better.

Her video has achieved more than 2 million views along with countless praise from her fans towards her spectacular figure. Baby let us see once again how seductive she can be. In addition, her Crystal Eye style makeup raises comments even from Demi Lovato, who dedicated to her: ” Oh my fire god. “

Bebe Rexha prepares hard for 2020

This year 2020 has only begun and stars like this know-how to cause sensation through expectation. She has been publishing that she is recording songs for her next album, she has not seen much of it, but her followers are ecstatic.

We know that the singer is one of those celebrities who support female musical talent and has commented on Twitter: « Many amazing female artists at the moment, I’m excited for 2020 », this while mentioning the names of her colleagues, Ariana, Taylor, Halsey, Camila, among others.

This year will bring many surprises, Kylie Jenner may accept the challenge of Bebe Rexha and … who knows what can happen between these monumental personalities?