THE 4K AND BLU-RAY CASKET OF 1917 IS COMING SOON: HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS

If, like us, you loved the tones and heartbreaking hyper-realistic scenes of Sam Mendes’ film, then here is excellent news: on March 24, the 4K and Blu-ray box set of 1917 will be released in the United States (preview at the bottom) and probably the arrival in Italy is only a matter of time.

The box, in addition to the extended version of the film, will also contain many extra contents and curiosities, as the description of the home-video edition promises:

“In 1917 at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) received a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they had to cross enemy territory and deliver a message which will stop a fatal attack against hundreds of soldiers, including Blake’s brother. 1917 arrives on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD with bonus content showing the incredible work and art behind the immersive film, including an in-depth analysis of the shooting techniques, carried out in a sequence plan, a 360-degree angle engineering and numerous interviews with the cast and crew of technicians. “

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD, AND DIGITAL:

The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Oscar winner Sam Mendes talks about his personal connection with the First World War.

Allied Forces: Making 1917 – Find out how filming was done in their 360-degree format and the key role of Oscar-winning winner Roger Deakins in bringing Sam Mendes’ vision to life.

The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Oscar-nominated soundtrack.

In The Trenches – Come Behind the Scenes with the 1917 Cast.

Recreating History – Filmmakers offer a detailed look at the challenges posed by recreating the First World War.

Commentary on the film with director/screenwriter Sam Mendes.

Commentary with director of photography Roger Deakins. “

At the recent awards ceremony for the 1917 Oscars he won the statuette for best photography, best sound, and best special effects: discover all the cuts hidden in Mendes’s fake piano sequence and the numerous challenges that the director had to face to make the film.