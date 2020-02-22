RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: THE CLASH OPERATOR HAS BEEN DISABLED FOR THE UMPTEENTH TIME

New season, old problems. Ubisoft was again forced to disable the Clash operator, due to a glitch capable of seriously undermining the correct progress of the matches.

The defensive skills of Clash, the first operator with a shield, have created several headaches in the past. The London Metropolitan Police Service agent had already been disabled and reintroduced twice before today, the latest of which was last January.

But exactly what happened this time? Apparently, a new glitch has been found that allows his teammates to cross his shield, position himself behind it in complete safety and at the same time shoot undisturbed at enemies with his own weapon. After finding out, the Rainbow Six Siege team immediately removed it from the character selection. According to what has been declared, it will return when the glitch is completely resolved, but no timescales have been provided on the duration of the works.

The Season 1 Year 5 Rainbow Six Siege, which saw the debut of Oryx and Iana operators, then continue indefinitely without the Clash support. Before greeting you, we take this opportunity to report that changes are coming to Lesion, Twitch IQ and Warden.