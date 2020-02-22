PS5 GAMES: LET’S TRY TO HYPOTHESIZE THE LAUNCH LINEUP OF THE NEW SONY CONSOLE

PlayStation 5 will be released in the fall but at the moment we still know little about the new Sony console. Also on the software front, there are few games announced and among these, there is no First Party title for the moment: we have collected rumors and speculations to try to understand what the main titles of the PS5 launch lineup will be.

PS5 launch games

On the third party, games front we can expect many Cross-Gen productions (available also on current generation consoles) among these it is easy to hypothesize FIFA 21 , NBA 2K21, the new Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok (provisional title, the game does not have never been announced). Ubisoft has recently declared that it intends to bring Rainbow Six Siege on PS5 and Xbox Series X to the launch of the two new consoles, in addition, the French company has already confirmed the Next-Gen versions of Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters, however not it is clear which of these will come out in the fall.

Godfall should be available together with the console, the developers have never clarified about it but there seems to be little doubt about it. Mystery instead regarding Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Avengers: both games have been postponed from spring (April and May respectively) to September … can we expect Next-Gen postings available within a couple of months?

PlayStation 5 exclusive

On the front of the exclusive Sony n on has not yet shown or announced no game for PlayStation 5, however, from many parts there is talk of Gran Turismo 7 available at the debut of the new platform. Difficult to expect sequels of games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Days Gone or God of War, it is likely that the sequels of these titles are already in development but the chances of seeing them later this year seem really nil. Instead, there is persistent talk of a new Ratchet & Clank for PS5, but at the moment everything is silent on the part of Insomniac, numerous rumors also on Sly Cooper PlayStation 5, also in this case without confirmation.

And this is where the ” Remastered ” hypothesis for some games of the PS4 catalog such as Death Stranding, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2 enters the scene, which could enjoy a re-release on PS5 with new content and technical compartment optimized for the future console.

In any case, it is only speculation: what do you expect from the PS5 launch lineup? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.