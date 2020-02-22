MORTAL KOMBAT 11: SPAWN’S FINAL DESIGN REVEALED BY A MCFARLANE FIGURE

To find out what Spawn, the guest character who will close the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack, is really capable of, we will have to wait until March 8th, when Ed Boon and the boys of NetherRealm Studios will publish the first gameplay video.

Although there are still several weeks left, we can already get a clear idea of ​​the integral design of the character thanks to its own creator, Todd McFarlane, who yesterday announced the marketing of a Spawn action figure in Mortal Kombat 11 version. The statue of the infernal creature is 7 inches tall (just under 18 centimeters), and offers 22 articular points. It will be sold in the US at a price of $ 19.99 as of March 8 exclusively on a thunderstorm by Wallmart. From 13 March it can also be purchased from chains such as Target and GameStop, as well as from various online retailers.

The presentation was accompanied by the three photographs visible at the bottom of this news item, which shows the figurine in the foreground and in different poses. What do you think? Do you like the look that Spawn will show in Mortal Kombat 11? Todd McFarlane also announced that he will be present at Final Kombat 2020, the final championship of the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Competition which will take place on March 8 in Chicago, with a prize pool of as much as $ 100,000. The Spawn trailer scheduled for the occasion will be presented by Keith David, who lends his voice to the wrestler in Mortal Kombat 11.