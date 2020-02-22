MANEATER: WE ANALYZE IN VIDEO THE GAMEPLAY OF THE ACTION GDR BASED ON SHARKS

Maneater, an interesting shark-based action RPG developed by Blindside Interactive under the aegis of Tripwire Interactive, has returned to show itself in long video gameplay, and we immediately took the opportunity to analyze in detail the main characteristics of the production.

Maneater will put the players in the shoes of a bloodthirsty shark, assigning him the task of sowing panic among the boats and swimmers in the most crowded holiday resorts. As they progress through the adventure, they will gain additional skills and power-ups that will help make the shark even more deadly. There will also be a wide range of customization opportunities, which will help make the fearsome fish truly unique. It is a concept with great potential, provided it is properly developed. For more details on the structuring of the gameplay, we refer you to the Video Analysis that we have packaged for this purpose. You find it attached at the top of this news, good vision!

You can turn into sharks starting May 22, when Maneater is finally launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.