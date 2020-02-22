INSOMNIAC: DISCOVERING THE NEW STUDY BY THE CREATORS OF SPIDER-MAN AND RATCHET & CLANK

Insomniac Games entered a new phase of its ultra-twenty-year history last August, when it was acquired by Sony, a company to which it was already partially linked, and became part of the Japanese giant’s Worldwide Studios.

The acquisition evidently brought a wind of change within the software house, which therefore decided to give its workspaces a fresh look. From the dining rooms to the common rooms, obviously passing through the offices and places used for actual development: the Insomniac Games studio has changed its face, and the team members have decided to participate in the renovation with a video that takes us for a walk in the new rooms while showing us how they were made before and during the renovation. You can find it on top of this news, good vision!

At the moment, we don’t know what is boiling in the (renewed) Insomniac Games studios, but many are ready to bet on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, an unannounced sequel to one of the most successful superhero games of all time, and on a Ratchet & Clank ready for PS5 launch. Maybe we will know more when PlayStation 5 is finally presented …