GAMESTOP: PRE-ORDERS AND NEW GAMES AT A DISCOUNT, THE BEST OFFERS AND PROMO USED

The GameStop flyer in February contains a rich section dedicated to the new releases with the possibility of pre-ordering the best games coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at a reduced price by bringing your used one back. And in addition, special offers and overvaluation on Limited and Collector’s Edition.

Bringing two used PS4 games, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch valid for the promotion ( check the validity on the GameStop website ) you can pre-order games such as Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal, The Last of Us Part 2, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Avengers for 19.98 euros, or Biomutant for 29.90 euros.

Discounts GameStop Pre-orders

Discount Nintendo Switch Games

By bringing a Nintendo Switch game valid for the promotion it will be possible to get a 50% discount ( normal retail price 60.98 euros ) on the pre-order of Animal Crossing New Horizons or Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

Limited and Collector’s Edition offers

The best offers on all collector’s and limited edition editions (with GameStop Level 3 card) could not be missing. Bringing back two games valid for the promo you can buy for example Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 9.98 euros. The offer on The Last of Us Part 2 Special Edition is also interesting, for which you can enjoy at the time of pre-order an extra evaluation of 30 euros for each PS4, Switch or Xbox One game brought back and adhering to the initiative.

Even Watch Dogs Legion can be preordered saving: the Resistance Edition (exclusive GameStop) costs 29.98 euro bringing back two good games while Gold and Ultimate editions can be booked respectively at 90.98 and 110.98 Euros simply making a reservation and leaving a deposit. Finally, we point out Nioh 2 Special Edition GameStop Exclusive at the price of 39.98 euros bringing back two games valid for the offer.