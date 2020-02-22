FROM FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE TO OUTRIDERS: THE SQUARE ENIX LINE-UP FOR THE PAX EAST 2020

Unlike Sony, Square Enix will participate in the PAX East 2020, although not in full force. As we found out yesterday, the Final Fantasy XIV team will stay at home, not to expose its employees to the risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

Fans of the Japanese house, however, will still have bread for their teeth. At the important US fair, which will take place in Boston from February 27 to March 1, Square Enix will present itself with a line-up consisting of three games, namely Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Outriders and Final Fantasy XIV.

Fans of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be able to meet the members of the English-speaking cast, namely Britt Baron (Tifa), John Eric Bentley (Barret), Briana White (Aerith), Erica Lindbeck (Jessie) and Gideon Emery (Biggs). To this end, four different autograph sessions will be organized. Players at the fair can also be photographed on the iconic Hardy Daytona, Cloud’s motorcycle, participate in giveaways, and play the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo. As for Outriders, the developers of People Can Fly will hold a panel on Saturday 29 February, during which they will discuss the creation process and probably reveal new information about the promising cooperative shooter. The members of the Final Fantasy XIV team, as we have already said, will not be present, but the participants will still be able to test the title thanks to game stations, be photographed with full-size Shadowbringers weapons and take part in giveaways.