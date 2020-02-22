FORTNITE: THE NEW TANGO SKIN AND OTHER ITEMS ON SALE ON FEBRUARY 22ND

As players enjoy the content of Fortnite Season 2, the game store continues to update relentlessly, welcoming ever new items.

Today, February 22, to begin with, users eager to spend their V-Bucks are offered the new Tango costume, of uncommon quality and available for purchase with 800 V-Bucks. If desired, it is also possible to complete the Tactical Fashion set with the decorative Hurricane back (uncommon, 200 V-Buck) and the Detail Wild pickaxe (uncommon, 500 V-Buck). Among the new items of the day, there is also the emote Advanced Mathematics, of rare quality and purchasable with 500 V-Buck, visible at the bottom preview

For the rest, the shop offers a selection of objects already belonging to the past, such as the Luminos costumes (epic, 1,500 V-Buck), Sono (rare, 1,200 V-Buck), Terra (rare, 1,200 V-Buck), Tek (rare, 1,200 V-Buck), Sanctum (epic, 1,500 V-Buck) and Arctic Assassin (rare, 1,200 V-Buck).

How are the challenges of the new Fortnite season going? Did you know that it is possible to unlock the Deadpool skin? Meanwhile, data miners have discovered clues to the possible introduction of Overwatch and Apex Legends-style phrases.