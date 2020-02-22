Antonella Roccuzzo makes the decision! It’s over? And it goes from Messi

They have already decided

Long and hard, these last weeks are being talked about the future of Leo Messi. Because he has already publicly recorded his discomfort at Barça, due to the bad management of the board, with the non-signing of Neymar Junior, the removal of Ernesto Valverde in bad ways to bring Quique Setién, who has not improved at all, the ridiculous signing of Martin Braithwaite … not forgetting, of course, the irregular results they are reaping, and the last bomb: the hiring of a company, with a payment of one million euros, which was aimed at extolling the figure of Josep María Bartomeu and speaking of pests of several heavyweights, such as Gerard Piqué, the Argentine star himself, and even his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Something that, of course, has not done a bit of grace to Rosario, which is why the ’10’ probed the option to leave this summer, something he has in his hand, by a special clause in his contract. And offers are neither lacking nor missing, but both have made a crucial decision, and they already know where they will live from summer. And, fortunately for the Catalans, their intention is to continue in Barcelona, ​​the city where they have been for almost two decades, and that is their second home. There they are delighted, and their children go to school and have all their friends here. Of course, what is clear is that Messi will not sign the renewal as well, and asks, in addition to a notable increase in salary and bonuses, the dismissal of several members of the board.

Obviously, this decision is also driven by UEFA’s sanctions against Manchester City, which will not be able to compete in European competitions for two years, and therefore it is unfeasible that it can pay Leo’s salary, with the loss of income that this entails.