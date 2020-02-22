AMAZON GAMING WEEK: THE BEST WEEKEND OFFERS ON PS4, NOTEBOOKS, VIDEO CARDS AND MORE

It continues the ‘ Amazon Gaming Week, promotional initiative known dealer e-commerce with discounts on a variety of videogame products, PlayStation 4 to be gaming notebook, via a monitor, mouse, headphones, video cards, the Nerf guns and more. Let’s discover the best offers today February 22nd.
Amazon Gaming Week – February 22 deals
- PlayStation 500GB with Ratchet & Clank, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered – 299 euros
- HP Pavilion 15-ec0012nl notebook PC – 759.99 euros
- Logitech G432 headphones – 39.90 euros
- Logitech G213 keyboard – 39.99 euros
- Samsung 28 “U28E570D monitor – 199.99 euros
- HP 24x FHD monitor – € 149.99
- BenQ EL2870U 4K monitor – 269.99 euros
- GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC Edition 6Gb – 279.99 euros
- GeForce GTX 1650 4Gb – 166.49 euros .
- Hasbro Blaster Fortnite – 19.99 euros
- Hasbro Monopoly Fortnite – 19.54 euros
The Amazon Gaming Week will continue until tomorrow 23 February, therefore you still have little time available to take advantage of the active discounts. We also report that the offers are subject to out of stock if you have spotted something of your interest we advise you to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible. For more details, you can also follow the Amazon Gaming Week page.