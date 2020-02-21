What a bikini body! Kim Kardashian curvy at the pool

The reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian received a romantic surprise from her husband, rapper Kanye West, on Valentine’s Day. The couple set off to spend quality time together on a journey from which she has now published beautiful pictures.

Kanye West had taken his wife by surprise to a beach vacation. The couple stayed right by the sea and their infinity pool looks like an extension of the sea. The man has photographed his wife relaxing in the pool, which has been quite a sight against the beautiful landscape. Kim Kardashian posing in pictures wearing black little bikinis.

Kim Kardashian has been working hard on her lingerie brand Skims lately. That’s why Kardashian has received a lot of praise from other women for portraying women of all sizes in her promotional photos and taking all skin colors into account when designing discreet underwear.