Actress beauty Vanessa Hudgens once starred in Disney High School Music. At about the same time, Vanessa was in the midst of an uproar when her nude images spread to the net. Hudgens, who has been quietly starring in recent years, is once again active in social media.

Now, Vanessa is seen posing in a gorgeous photo on the porch, apparently behind the Los Angeles skyline. In these landscapes, the eye is sure to rest anyway, but Hudgens’ Somali followers are naturally enthusiastic about their idol’s gorgeous posing.

Vanessa Hudgens is best remembered for Disney’s High School Musical films, and at the same time, her nude images leaked into the open and triggered a huge scandal. Since then, Vanessa has been rarely seen in movies. In recent years, Vanessa has been seen starring in NBC’s Powerless comedy series, for example.