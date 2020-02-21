TEKKEN: THE 2020 TEKKEN WORLD TOUR COMPETITIVE SEASON BEGINS

In 2020 the TEKKEN World Tour will launch its fifth official season and will branch out in over 30 events of different types: Master, Challenger, and Dojo.

These types of TEKKEN 7 tournaments will be held worldwide: some locations will be visited again, while others have been added based on important fan feedback.

The official opening of the competitive season will be at Tokyo TEKKEN Masters Tournament on April 4th and 5th. Finally, all the adrenaline, rivalries and tensions will culminate with the TEKKEN World Tour Finals which will make their return to the United States in December.

On that occasion, the best players from all over the world will converge on 11 and 12 December in New Orleans to fight for glory and for a prize pool of over $ 200,000. Meanwhile, we leave you with the new trailer on the TEKKEN World Tour, which you can find attached to the news.

If, on the other hand, you want to learn more and have all the information on the different events, you can always visit the official website of the TEKKEN World Tour.