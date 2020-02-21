RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2’S HOT COFFEE MOD ENDS UP IN ROCKSTAR’S SIGHTS

As we have told you, for some time the famous Hot Coffee mod, originally designed for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, and which allowed you to unlock a sort of mini-game in which players could simulate a sexual relationship, is also available on Red Dead Redemption 2, but Rockstar Games didn’t take it very well.

According to what the YouTuber Swegta, Take-Two Interactive, and Rockstar Games say, they asked the creator of the mod through their lawyers, that this be canceled because it would violate the license agreement between user and manufacturer, as well as the code of conduct.

The move was obviously not well seen by the community, because many saw it as a limitation of freedom of expression, but Rockstar’s reaction given the precedents was quite predictable.

The modder for its part defended itself by saying that the mod itself does not contain nudity, but only uses the assets that are included in the game. The animations, for example, are taken from the mission of the bar with Lenny, and the sounds and moans of the characters are taken from when the latter is injured during the game.

In addition, it is a single-player mode, which only affects your game, so surely the defense also has more than valid reasons for it. We will see the evolution of the situation.

In the meantime, Red Dead Redemption has sold 29 million copies and continues to prove to be a blockbuster.