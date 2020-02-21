PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES X PRESENT AT TOKYO GAME SHOW 2020, IT’S OFFICIAL

The Tokyo Game Show 2020 will be held from 24 to 27 September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba and this year will see the presence of the first games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as confirmed by the event organizer CESA (Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association).

The focus of this edition will be on ” games of the future “, from eSports to 5G technology, obviously passing through the new generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the latter mentioned in the release released by the organizer: ” The Tokyo Game Show 2020 will be able to attract attention from all over the world thanks to new games for next-generation consoles. “

There are no other details but it is clear how the autumn event will be an important showcase for publishers and developers working on the next-generation games, the TGS 2020 is held a few months away from E3 in Los Angeles, therefore promises a rather intense period just ahead of the arrival of PlayStation 5 and Xbox X Series.

Both platforms are expected for the 2020 Christmas season, presumably between October and November, at the moment no precise launch dates have been announced but we will certainly know more mid-year.