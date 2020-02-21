MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR: REVEALED THE INCREDIBLE NUMBER OF AIRPORTS AVAILABLE

With a long video published on the official YouTube channel, Microsoft has updated the fans of the new Flight Simulator on all the details regarding the airports, present in very large quantities in the game.

In fact, there will be more than 37,000 airports present in the title and manually modified by the development team, which used satellite images as a starting point and on which it modeled every single detail. As you can easily guess from the incredible number, this translates into the possibility of finding within the game any airport in the world, even the smallest ones or located on semi-unknown islands. However, it seems that a minority of these structures, represented by about 80 of them, will receive further modeling work and therefore propose a level of detail superior to all the others. This small circle of airports should include all the busiest and most popular ones in the world.

We remind you that the members of the Asobo team, responsible for the recent A Plague Tale Innocence, are also working on the game and that its release is expected soon on PC and Xbox. If you want a taste of the incredible technical sector of the game, we invite you to watch the recent gameplay movies of Microsoft Flight Simulator.