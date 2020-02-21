Justin Bieber Donates $ 200,000 to Homeless with Music Video – Inspires His Charity Charity

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Quavo are enthusiastic about doing good. They are seen with fresh video donating money to those in need. The music video for Bieber’s and Quavo’s Intentions song follows three women looking for a better life in Los Angeles.

At the end of the video, the stars are said to have donated $ 200,000 to the Alexandria House charity, which helps women and families with financial problems.

Donations were not limited to Justin Bieber and Quavo. The organization has received over $ 10,000 in donations from around the world since the video was released.