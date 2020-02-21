HOW SALES OF NINTENDO SWITCH ARE CHANGING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

The concern that Coronavirus is causing worldwide has not only consequences for health, but also for practically the whole industry, given the importance that China plays in this sense. Of course, video game gaming also had an impact.

So let’s see how the Nintendo Switch sales situation in Asia is changing, after that due to the spread of the epidemic, the console stocks have gone down sharply.

As usual, there are those who take advantage of it, like some Hong Kong retailers, who, given the limited amount of consoles available, have started selling Switch in a sort of bundle, which includes two games, a protective screen, and a case. The price? The equivalent of about $ 544, or about double the price of the “smooth” console.

In Japan, however, the situation is somewhat different. Nintendo had previously announced that the market would suffer from the drop in production, so consumers have swooped on the consoles left on sale. Their choice, however, fell on Nintendo Switch Lite, as you can guess from the numbers: almost 64,000 units sold, compared to about 22,000 the previous week.

As far as “traditional” Switch is concerned, the drop was equally noticeable: 17,000 units sold against 80,000 units of 7 days before. We will see the situation as it will evolve further over the next few days.

And while Nintendo has postponed the opening of Animal Crossing-themed Switch pre-orders, Nintendo Switch ‘s stock problems could also hit the West.